East Texans staking signs to show support for healthcare workers

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Some East Texas residents are showing their support for hospital employees from a safe but easily seen distance.
This mother-daughter duo is staking letters and symbols to show love and support for employees at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital and the Woodland Heights Medical Center.
“These are the ones that are on the front lines,” said Kari Spurgeon, the owner of Card My Yard Lufkin.
“They’re fighting for us and for our families, and so they’re the ones that we just want to be able to set up and say, ‘Hey, we’re here. We’re thinking about you, and to us, you are a hero.’ And that we know you’re doing everything you can to help us and our community.”
Spurgeon said she has friends that work at CHI and she prays for them often.
“We all have our talents, and it’s amazing to watch what they do,” Spurgeon said. “I love my nurse friends and my doctor friends and all of them as far as what they can accomplish, and I admire them for that.”
The community recently gathered for a praise and prayer event in the parking lots at CHI and Woodland Heights. CHI’s director of emergency services said he was moved by the gesture.
“A little overwhelmed at the community support that came out for the praise and the prayer,” said Matt Clark. “Throughout this whole COVID-19 situation, just the reaction of the community that they've brought to the hospital and support has been amazing.”
The hospital’s no-visitor policy is tough on their patients. Clark said moments like praise and prayer help them to feel a little better.
“It’s had a huge impact on the morale of the staff, and it’s good for our patients also,” Clark said. “We appreciate the prayers that are sent up, and we ask every day that we continue praying. For the patients, for the staff. These are hard times for staff and their families and also for our patients and the patient’s families.”
Lufkin will be having another praise and prayer Wednesday evening, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
People can pull into the parking lot of CHI or Woodland Heights, and flash their car lights in support.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.