FCA’s Heart of a Champion games canceled

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 10th annual Heart of a Champion game will not take place this June in Tyler due to COVID-19 concerns.
The event that features high school seniors from all over East Texas looked to return to Tyler’s Rose Stadium for a special 10-year anniversary event.
"With us going back to Tyler we were excited about that NETX FCA Director Robert Bardin said. “We had nearly 300 coaches and athletes ready to take part in this.”
Football was the original game with the event but they have since added baseball, softball and this year would have been the debut for soccer.
“From the very beginning we have had three goals for this game,” Bardin said. “Number one is give God the glory. Number two is to highlight the work and ministry of FCA through Northeast Texas and the way we do that is the third and that is to highlight the coaches and athletes that we have here. We have the best in the state.”
Bardin admits it was not an easy decision to make.
“It took us almost three weeks to come to the final decision,” Bardin said. “We were looking for every way in the world that we could continue to do this. These seniors have had to give up so much to begin with and it is all out of their hands. We were trying to do everything we could to make sure we were here in June to make sure we played. We have some who are going to go and play at the next level. For some kids this would have been the last game for them to put on the pads or grab a glove. From that aspect I hate that we are not going to help them achieve that."
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.