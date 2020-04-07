First Alert: Another warm day with a few storms Wednesday evening

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today almost resembles a late May, early June feel as it has been not only warm, but extremely humid, especially for this time of year.
Wednesday will start off with low clouds and a little patchy mist before we see a few peeks of sunshine by the afternoon.
With a warm, southwesterly wind setting up, look for temperatures to soar into the upper 80’s to near 90 on Wednesday afternoon. The record high for Wednesday is 91-degrees, and we will be close to that record high tomorrow afternoon.
There may also be a few showers and thunderstorms that try to sneak in from central Texas late in the day. The odds of that happening is only at 30%, but it will be worth watching since they could throw dome some heavy downpours if they were to hold together and make their way into our part of the state.
Rain chances will then become likely, again, by Thursday as our next cold front moves through on Thursday. The rainfall associated with the front is not expected to be all that heavy, but the odds of you receiving some rain is still fairly high at 60%.
Some cooler weather will then greet us for the end of the week and next weekend before a more potent storm system brings us some heavy thunderstorm activity on Saturday. At this time, we are forecasting Saturday to be the wetter and stormier of the two days this Easter weekend.
While the severe weather threat looks low at this time, it appears locally heavy rainfall will be likely as this western storm pushes through the Lone Star State.
Rainfall amounts could be on the order of one-to-two inches this weekend before drier air returns to East Texas.
In looking at the long-range part of our forecast, there are signs some Canadian air will break loose and send us a pretty stout cold front in here on Sunday night, early Monday morning next week. This could bring us some cold mornings and cool afternoons as below normal temperatures return next week to go along with some sunshine and dry weather as well.
