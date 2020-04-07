EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another mild start with temperatures even warmer this morning. Starting out near 70 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers in far northern counties. A slight chance for a few more isolated showers will stick around in the forecast through this afternoon, but just like yesterday, most places will remain dry. Partly to mostly cloudy through the afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid 80s and southwest winds will be breezy at times. Partly cloudy and even warmer for Wednesday as temperatures soar into the mid to upper 80s by afternoon. Another slight chance for a few showers and thundershowers by Wednesday late afternoon and evening. More clouds and a better chance for rain are in the forecast for Thursday as a cold front arrives in East Texas. Expect northeasterly winds and scattered showers off and on into Thursday afternoon and evening. By Friday, clouds should begin to clear with only a slight chance for a few lingering showers. Temperatures will be cooler at the end of the week with highs on Friday in the mid to upper 60s. The weekend brings another cold front and another likely chance for showers and thunderstorms. Expect rain to start during the day Saturday and last into Easter Sunday.