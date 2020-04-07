SFA confirms first COVID-19 case

From Stephen F. Austin State University
Confirmed COVID-19 case
The university has been notified of the first confirmed COVID-19 case among the university community. The person who tested positive has not been on campus since March 27 and had limited contact with the university community. The university will not release the individual's name in compliance with federal law that protects health information privacy.
When a positive test result is received, the Texas Department of State Health Services will conduct a "contact investigation," and anyone who needs to self-quarantine should be notified. In this case, and with any future cases, if you are not personally notified, you are not considered to be at increased risk.
Anyone who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should contact the COVID-19 Call Center at 936.468.4787 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.