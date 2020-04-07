State pulls Jasper County Jail off non-compliant list

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has removed the Jasper County Jail from the non-compliance list.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards website, the jail was found non-compliant during a Jan. 14 inspection.
The report states that while reviewing medical files, it was determined that an inmate had not had their medication reviewed or verified from the Aug. 31 date of booking up to the date of the annual inspection on Jan. 14.
It was also determined Medication Administration Record sheets are not being properly filled out but jail staff who are administering medication.
Counties are listed as non-compliant once they receive verification that the county has received official notice. Once they are determined to be compliant, the jails are removed from the list.
