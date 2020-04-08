Caddo Mounds State Historic Site closes days before marking one year since tornado

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - Caddo Mounds State Historic Site will once again close its gates to the public just days before marking one year since a devastating tornado forced its closure for months.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday ordered the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to temporarily close all state parks and historical sites to strengthen social distancing efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order was announced almost a week before the Caddo Mounds site planned to mark one year since a tornado on April 13, 2019, that destroyed parts of its museum and left one person dead and dozens of others injured.
Since that time, Anthony Souther, the site’s director, said he’s run into one obstacle after another while trying to consistently remain open for guests.
However, Souther remains stoic during the process. He spoke with KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum about the development, and why he knows this too shall pass.
