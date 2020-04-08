CISC set to do another food distribution event

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -After a successful food distribution event earlier this week, the Christian Information Service Center is set to do another distribution event in Lufkin on Thursday, April 9.
The event will take place at their facility on Angelina Street from 8 am - 10 am. On Monday the center distributed 250 boxes of food from the East Texas Food Bank in an hour. The non-profit is asking for only one family per vehicle since they are only allowed to give out one box of food per vehicle.
