City of Lufkin classifies laundromats as essential businesses

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin classifies laundromats as an essential business. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus on cleanliness is at an all-time high. In Lufkin, Maytag Laundry does not take this responsibility lightly.
“We spray Lysol. We spray our handles every day. We clean our machines inside and out after every use. We use bleach with water often. We just try to stay clean overall. We clean our tables. We sanitize our folding tables,” Leshia Harrel, Maytag Laundry Attendant said.
Harrell says it is important to them to maintain a safe environment for their customers to come to.
“It is a necessity for people to do their laundry,” Harrell expressed. “When people walk in, I want to make sure everything is wiped down and ready. Buggies have been sanitized, the machines, my tables and everything has to be ready for the customers."
Harrell says they offer a drop-off service for customers also. Even if they come to the counter, their baskets will be sanitized.
Maytag Laundry is practicing social distancing by limiting the number of customers inside the facility to only four or five people at a time and making sure they are six feet apart.
“As an employee, we all mask up. And we ask customers to keep their masks on while they're inside, as well. I keep mine on and I change my gloves in and out often.”
Long time Maytag Laundry customers, like Jakoyus Morrison say they understand social distancing practices are necessary. But sitting outside in his car every time he washes his clothes is completely different than what he is used to.
“It makes me feel a little uneasy, because with all this going on, I’m not used to seeing this many masks everywhere. But it is the right thing to do to keep yourself safe,” Morrison explained.
Harrell says at Maytag Laundry they clean thoroughly in between every set of customers that wash and every night, before they open.
