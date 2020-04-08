First Alert: An isolated storm this evening. Better rain chances return with a cold front on Thursday.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - An isolated, strong thunderstorm could sneak into our KTRE viewing area this evening, but most areas will remain dry under mostly cloudy skies to go along with the warm, muggy conditions.
A cold front will then grace us with its presence tomorrow, bringing us a better chance of rain showers and a few thunderstorms. The best chance to be on the receiving end of some rain and thunder later in the day will mainly be confined to the far southern reaches of East Texas. This includes areas along the Trinity River and extending from Livingston over to Jasper.
Behind the frontal passage, northerly winds will ensue, which in time, will bring in some drier air and a slight dip in our temperatures.
This will lead to a cooler, pleasant Friday as we see partly sunny skies and highs near 70.
A potent, western storm system looks to move out of the desert southwest and into Texas on Saturday, bringing us a chance of locally heavy rainfall and a low-end risk of severe weather as well. If we do see severe weather, large hail and damaging winds would be the main threats at this time.
Rainfall amounts with this weekend storm look to average around one-to-two inches, with isolated, higher amounts certainly possible, especially in areas that get underneath some of the heavier cells.
Easter Sunday will start off with some lingering showers in the morning before this whole storm system exits stage left, pushing east of our area and allowing some drier air to return by Sunday afternoon.
As we transition toward next week, a strong cold front will send some Canadian air diving south and through our part of the state. This will not only dry us out, but really drop temperatures to below normal levels, bringing back a chill to the Piney Woods.
