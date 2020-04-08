Lufkin High School holds drive-thru for class of 2020 graduation essentials

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Seniors at Lufkin High School had the chance to pick up their graduation caps, gowns, and invitations Wednesday, thanks to a little flexibility from all parties involved.
Balfour employees stood outside of the school auditorium Wednesday while students and families drove up and picked up their graduation essentials. They didn’t even have to leave their vehicles.
KTRE 9′s Erin Wides stopped by the high school to speak with Balfour employees about the drive-thru operation.
