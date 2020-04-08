Lufkin Praise and Prayer community gathers to support healthcare workers

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Heads were bowed, hands were raised, car lights flashing, and there were even some tears, all to show support for the healthcare workers in the community.
Families and individuals gathered in their cars in the parking lots of CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital and Woodland Heights Medical Center. Radio station 90.9 broadcast a community prayer.
The organizer said this is their second Praise and Prayer in Lufkin. For the first one she put a post up the night before and said the turnout was overwhelming.
“It was just a vision we saw on Facebook in another state. And so when I saw that I thought, this is so neat, let’s do it,” said Morgan Due, coordinator of Lufkin Praise and Prayer. “And I thought maybe if ten cars show up that’d be fantastic, and then they just kept rolling in. So when you see your own community do that, it’s really touching. You see God at work.”
Due said that she plans to keep the Lufkin Praise and Prayer going every Wednesday evening 7 to 8 p.m. in the parking lots of both CHI and Woodland Heights.
She said about halfway through people will switch and go to the other lot.
