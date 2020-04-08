EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures are starting out in the lower 70s this morning and it looks to be a very warm day right through the afternoon. Expect a few clouds this morning, then more sunshine by midday. Temperatures this afternoon will be nearing 90 degrees with light southwest winds. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower, but just like the last few days, most of the area will remain dry. A very weak cold front arrives tomorrow morning. Chances for rain along this front are looking less and less likely. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, though, with highs in the lower 70s Thursday afternoon and upper 60s for Friday afternoon. Clouds increase again by the weekend with a stronger cold front on the way. Expect showers and thunderstorms to be more likely by Saturday afternoon. Rain should end early Sunday morning, with clearing skies by Easter Sunday afternoon