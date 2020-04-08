Passover celebrations look different this year

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Tonight is the first night of Passover for those of the Jewish faith.
For generations Jewish families have gathered for Passover Seders, ceremonial dinners, in remembrance of when God freed the Jewish people from slavery in Egypt.
A small group of Stephen F. Austin University students had planned to celebrate Passover together, until the COVID-19 pandemic canceled their plans.
“It’s been difficult because we usually have the 15 to 20 person Seder and we always enjoy having it. And like, my sister and my dad, my step mom and I, we all cook all day and everything,” said Jade Gordon, co-president of SFA’s Jewish Student Union.
Gordon is spending the holiday at her mom’s house, where she and her sister are the only ones who are Jewish, but they are doing a Seder with her step father and siblings.
“I like to try and find the good side of it. I think that it’s going to be beneficial for us this year,” Gordon said. “And that will make next Passover that much more special because we’ll be like, ‘Okay, we’re having this Passover together.’”
Rabbi Kenny Weiss with Houston Hillel normally hosts a Seder with 40 to 50 people and this year there will only be five. Rabbi Weiss said they are embracing being a part of history.
“I think that this isn’t the first time in Jewish history that Passover has been a mess. So I think being a part of history and tradition, and sometimes that tradition means enduring Passover during difficult times” Weiss said.
Co-president of SFA JSU, Ryan Eubanks said that his grandfather was Jewish and then left the religion when raising Eubanks’ mother. Ryan has converted to Judaism and is playing a big role in this year’s Seder.
“What I’m doing now is leading the Seder, introducing my family back to things that they haven’t done,” he said.
Although Eubanks is in Shreveport and his family is in Austin, they will be having the Seder via Zoom.
“I can’t really say that this is the year for establishing traditions because hopefully this isn’t something that happens every year,” Eubanks said. “But it’s, it’s a place to start.”
No matter who you are, celebrating Passover, Easter, or just another day, Eubanks said there is a silver lining.
“Everybody is going through something really hard together. I think, you know, Jews, or Christians, or Muslims, or whatever demographic you’re a part of, this is a time where we can find common ground with one another. And I think that there’s a lot of silver lining in that,” Eubanks said. “And this opportunity where we can see the humanity that we all share.”
Many Jews are joining virtual Seders throughout the week.
The students said they have kept in touch with peers and are doing their best to stay connected during this time.
