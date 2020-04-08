Stadium lights of hope: ‘Be the Light’ campaign in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dumas High School began the #BeTheLight campaign, turning on their stadium lights for an hour every night to let students know they haven’t been forgotten and to show that they’re in this together.
Other schools across the country quickly followed suit, including schools in East Texas.
“We felt bad for our seniors and we wanted to find a way to let them know we love them, and support them, and we know they’re going through a hard time right now,” said Don Dunn, superintendent of Van ISD. “The lights on at the stadiums was a perfect way for us to do that.”
Van ISD is one of the local schools taking part in the ‘Be The Light’ campaign.
“It’s the small town, they always have your back,” said Alison Miller, a senior at Van High School. “It just shows that small town Van does support you, all the way, even through the hard times.”
“It is way bigger than athletics and sports, it has a way bigger cause to it,” said Hoss Brewer, a senior at Van High School. “All the seniors are missing out on a lot. It sucks, but you just have to take it day by day.”
Rains ISD, Groveton ISD, Brownsboro ISD, and Central ISD are also participating in the campaign. Westwood ISD is participating Friday, April 10, from 8:20-9:20 p.m.
At Van, they said the lights mean hope.
“It’s not really hope that we’re going to continue, it’s hope that we’re not forgotten,” said Miller. “That we’re remembered.”
“We’re wanting to give hope through all this,” said Dunn. “Our hope is that this virus will be defeated and we’ll get to see our kids in May.”
Those missing out on their senior year are definitely finding the light.
“It does suck that the season got cancelled and all that, but if it saves some lives and stops the spread it’s worth it,” said Brewer.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.