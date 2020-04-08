Texas WIC expands eligible food, launches updated app

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Texas Health and Human Services announces Texas WIC, the special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants, and children, is expanding the number of food items eligible for purchase through the program.
Due to Covid-19, officials say grocery stores have less access to certain items.
More options for bread, brown rice, whole wheat pasta, and eggs are available. Recipients can now choose canned fruit and vegetables, also.
The expanded food items also include more options for milk. For example, people who are assigned fat-free milk can now choose two percent, 1 percent, or non-fat options.
Texas Health and Human Services has also launched an updated app called MyTexasWic to make sure that people who need access to nutritious food will be able to find it in their local grocery stores. The MyTexasWic app will also inform families what allowable food items are on their benefits package.
Angelina County and Cities Health District officials say that families can call the local WIC office in Lufkin at 936-637-7242.
