Child custody argument leads to Lufkin shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -The suspect is still at large from a shooting on Hopkins Street at a mobile home park at 1:20 p.m. Thursday.
Lufkin Police report a woman arguing with her ex-husband, Damien Castle, 29, of Lufkin, over child custody led to a gun pulled and fired in her direction, the bullet grazing her leg.
Her wound was bandaged at the scene, but she refused medical transport.
Police searched for Castle but he was not found. Castle was last seen wearing a grey shirt with a red Nike slogan, black pants, and black tennis shoes.
A warrant will be sought for his arrest on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Anyone who knows his location is asked to call the department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.