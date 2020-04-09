Christian Information Service Center in Lufkin hands out emergency food boxes

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Christian Information Service Center in Lufkin has stopped normal operations but is still working to help those in need.
On Thursday morning, the center handed out emergency food boxes at the warehouse on Angelina Street. The center will be distributing the emergency food boxes from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. every Monday and Thursday.
Volunteers have seen an increased need during the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re asking for only one family per car because they cannot give out more than one box per vehicle.
