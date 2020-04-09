Church in Lufkin hands out Easter bags ahead of Sunday observance

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin church will hand out special Easter bags Thursday evening as families prepare to celebrate Easter Sunday at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Churches across East Texas are normally packed during Easter Sunday services. As COVID-19 cases began to rise in the region, cities and counties ordered non-essential services to close their doors to prevent the spread of the virus.
For church leaders, it meant they would need to get creative in order to share the same materials East Texans would expect to see in their church on Sunday.
“We’re not able to have church service, but Easter is not canceled,” said Eric Barton, lead pastor at City Church. “This is our way that people can kind of connect with us during service.”
Members of the church came up with an idea to put together special Easter bags to hand out to families ahead of Sunday. Inside each bag families will find activities for kids, communion, prayer cards, and more.
“It’s the greatest thing that we celebrate in our faith, so we’re going to do that together. A pandemic is not going to stop that,” Barton added. “... I’m just convinced that when everything’s the darkest, hope shines the brightest.”
Earlier in the week, Barton said members of City Church also visited CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial to hand out snacks to healthcare professionals.
The church wanted the visit to remind everyone inside that there were people who loved them and were praying for them during a time of self-isolation and social distancing.
“We’re just looking at a way, how can we just love people, and how can we make a difference,” Barton explained. “Right now we’re social distanced, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be connected, we can’t love people, and we can’t make a difference.”
City Church of Lufkin has streamed services for several years, so its congregation will be fairly used to tuning in. Barton said this Sunday will be no different.
“I think there are different ways you can see this. You can see this as the worst thing ever -- and it is difficult, this is a tough season, there’s no getting around that -- or you can see this as an opportunity like never before. I see it as an opportunity to connect with people.”
Members of the church will be handing out Easter bags from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 9 in front of the City Church of Lufkin.
If you’re interested in tuning in to the City Church of Lufkin’s service, you can visit the church’s Facebook page, or visit them on YouTube.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.