East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle prices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the prices for cattle from the East Texas Livestock report out of Crockett.
Averages for all classes of feeder steers and heifer ended steady to three dollars higher compared to last week.
Meantime, slaughter cows finished around two dollars higher. Slaughter bulls ended three dollars lower with no high yielding bulls being offered.
The report says both the COVID-19 pandemic and dropping oil prices are forcing a low demand for feeder calves.
That’s despite significant recovery in the stock market and futures market over the past week.
