East Texas Food Bank distributing food boxes every Friday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With a lot more people in need due to COVID-19, the East Texas Food Bank has now moved to weekly drive-thru food box distributions.
The distributions will take place at the East Texas State Fairgrounds, every Friday, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., or until the boxes run out.
The Food Bank’s CEO said they’re quickly emptying their warehouse and he’s hoping more supplies come in soon, so they can continue to help those in need.
“We haven’t had any cancellations, but I’ve heard a lot of food banks in Texas tell us they’re having trouble getting shelf stable groceries,” said Dennis Cullinane, the CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “We’re really hopeful that we’re going to be able to keep this stream alive.”
The volunteers from the Mentoring Alliance, helping at the distributions, said they want to make sure those receiving the boxes are also receiving hope.
“If you have that joy you should give joy,” said Samuel Fuentes, the area director for the Mentoring Alliance. “That’s what we’re doing here, we’re just letting them know in the midst of this moment of fear of the situation, there is still joy and there is still hope.”
Due to Good Friday, this week’s distribution took place on Thursday. The food bank served 980 families and ran out of boxes.
The East Texas State Fairgrounds are located at 2112 W Front St, in Tyler.
