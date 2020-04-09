Employee at Jasper nursing home tests positive for COVID-19

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - An employee at a Jasper nursing home has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release.
According to an April 8 press release from Timberidge Nursing and Rehab in Jasper, the employee last worked at the facility on March 19 and was “asymptomatic at that time.”
“Timberidge has not had any resident or employee test positive for COVID-19,” the press release stated. “As required by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission all residents, families and staff have been notified of the positive test result.”
The press release also stated that the staff members at the nursing home follow Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Texas Health and Human Services Commission guidelines in regard to limiting the residents’ and staff members’ potential exposure to the coronavirus.
“Please join us in prayer for this frontline employee and our residents as we navigate through this pandemic event,” the press release stated.
Jasper County Judge Mark Allen has reported that there are five confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, and one person has died.
