ETN Interview: Anissa Centers talks about how COVID-19 has forced charities to reassess methods

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During an East Texas Now interview Thursday, Anissa Centers talked to ETN host Kayla Lyons about how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is forcing some charities to change the way they approach just about everything they do.
“I have an in-depth look at how this pandemic is affecting the organizations that have tried for years to take care of those who are marginalized and who were already struggling,” Centers said. “It’s probably not a surprise that people who were struggling financially, emotionally, psychologically, family-wise before the pandemic hit are especially struggling now because they were already having difficulties.”
Centers went on to talk about how local charities like the New Gate Mission in Longview are adapting during the COVID-19 crisis.
To watch the full interview, click the above video.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.