ETN Interview: Christian musician talks about upcoming praise, worship live stream

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Leeland, a Christian musician, and a spokesperson for Hospitality Health ER spoke to East Texas Now host Kayla Lyons Thursday morning about the upcoming free live stream concert for healthcare professionals and first responders across the country and even the world.
Hospitality Health ER will host a live steam praise and worship service led by Leeland online. The live stream event will be on Good Friday (April 10) at 6:30 p.m.
When asked what inspired him to get with Hospitality Health ER to set up the praise and worship service, Leeland said he saw a video of a hospital in Georgia playing his song “Waymaker” to lift people’s spirits.
“We’re so excited to send some songs of hope and lift up prayer over our first responders and healthcare professionals,” Leeland said during the interview.
Starla Bickerstaff, a spokeswoman for Hospitality Health ER said with Easter coming up, they thought this was a great time to do the praise and worship service. She added that even though everyone is apart, people are still trying to find ways to be together.
Bickerstaff said they worked with some technical professionals to bring in speakers and a top-notch sound system so people at their facilities and folks traveling by on the roads can hear the praise and worship concert.
Hospitality Health ER Vice-President of Business Development and co-owner, Jill Shipp, RN said in a press release, “Now is the time for us to come together, while apart, and lift up all the healthcare workers working tirelessly and perilously to take care of their communities during this crisis. We just want to spread a little love and joy. We are very excited to have Leeland lead this endeavor with us. His music has been inspirational!”
Leeland and his band debuted their first project, “Sound of Melodies,” in 2006. Since then, they have gotten four Grammy nominations and eight GMA Dove Award nominations.
“His new record ‘Better World’ has already started changing lives for the better through a song called ‘Waymaker’ going viral by people playing it and praying for hospitals all over Georgia,” the press release stated.
Hospitality Health ER is owned by a family of nurses and is staffed with experienced, ER-board certified physicians. Hospitality Health ER has three locations in Texas with facilities in Tyler, Longview, and Galveston.
“Each Hospitality Health ER location, Galveston, Longview and Tyler will host the concert live on their Facebook page and their Instagram page,” the press release stated. “It will be free to anyone who would like to join in online on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, at 6:30 CDT.”
