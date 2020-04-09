ETN Interview: Christian musician talks about upcoming praise, worship live stream

Hospitality Health ER Vice-President of Business Development and co-owner, Jill Shipp, RN said in a press release, “Now is the time for us to come together, while apart, and lift up all the healthcare workers working tirelessly and perilously to take care of their communities during this crisis. We just want to spread a little love and joy. We are very excited to have Leeland lead this endeavor with us. His music has been inspirational!”