First Alert: A storm evening ahead before drier air briefly moves in for Good Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. tonight for nearly all of our Deep East Texas counties, with the exception of Rusk county.
Large hail and damaging wind gusts of over 50 mph will be our main concern, should any storms turn severe this evening in our part of the state.
Rain and storm chances will wind down as we head toward midnight as our atmosphere calms down and becomes more stable with time.
Behind the frontal passage, northerly winds will ensue, which will bring in some drier air and refreshing air on Good Friday.
This will lead to a cooler, pleasant Friday as we see partly sunny skies and highs near 70.
However, a potent, western storm system looks to move out of the desert southwest and into Texas on Saturday, bringing us a chance of locally heavy rainfall and a low-end risk of severe weather as well. If we do see severe weather, large hail and damaging winds would be the main threats at this time.
Due to the slower movement and evolution of this weekend storm system, there could be another round of severe weather on the morning of Easter Sunday. This will have to be watched closely since the tornado threat will be a bit higher in this time frame.
Once we get into Sunday afternoon, the first of two cold fronts will sweep through and bring an abrupt halt to the wet and stormy weather.
Rainfall amounts with this weekend storm look to average around one-to-two inches, with isolated, higher amounts certainly possible, especially in areas that get underneath some of the heavier cells.
As we transition toward next week, a strong cold front will send some Canadian air diving south and through our part of the state.
This will lead to chilly nights and cool afternoons as morning lows drop into the 40’s next week with daytime highs topping out in the middle-to-upper 60’s. Thankfully, we should have ample sunshine to make for some nice, refreshing weather just in time for the middle part of April.
