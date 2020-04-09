Grain is being affected by COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Feed and grain sales are dropping following the coronavirus outbreak.
One of the biggest concerns in the grain industry during this time is wheat harvesting.
“We don’t know if we’ll be able to, because we typically have to bring in people from out of the state, and there are harvesters that come from overseas," said David Graf, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent. “So that’s the real concern and it could be a real problem here within the next few weeks.”
Graf says another complication is delivering the product.
“They're trying to receive wheat, but if they can't find the truckers it's going to be a real problem,” said Graf. “The economy turns to those farmers and they've got to be able to sell and transport them to get it done.”
Manager of the Wichita Falls Feed and Garden Store Tom Greenwade said they’re seeing an impact on business as well.
“Our business seems to be decreased by roughly 30 to 40 percent from what we would normally expect this time of year,” said Greenwade.
Greenwade said they’re asking people to not come inside but to call orders over the phone.
