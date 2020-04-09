Health centers in East Texas receive almost $6.4 million in COVID-19 relief funds

(KLTV) - The federal government has awarded another round of federal grants to several health centers in East Texas, totaling nearly $6.4 million, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Wednesday.
Recipients include two locations in Longview, and one each in Marshall, Mt. Enterprise, Nacogdoches, Tenaha, and Tyler. Each received between around $700,000 and $1.3 million.
“They gave that money up front to the FQHCs (Federally Qualified Health Centers) across the nation because they are the first line, or we are, the first line of defense in any medical crisis and we care for all of our patients regardless of their ability to pay,” said Keith Creel, the chief operating officer for Genesis Prime Care who owns East Texas Border Health Clinic in Marshall.
The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month, comes through the Department of Health and Human Services.
“While medical professionals in Texans are doing everything they can to combat this outbreak, the federal government should make sure they have every resource at their disposal,” Cornyn said in a statement. “I applaud local leaders for their efforts to secure these grants, and I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for continuing to make health centers in East Texas a high priority.”
“Having that extra funding at a tragic time, such as we’re in, does allow us to continue to operate and to add the telehealth and some other capacities, so we can continue to care for them during this time,” said Creel.
According to David Hayes, the CEO of Special Health Resources for Texas, the funds will be put towards COVID because almost everything they’re working on right now is COVID related.
“These funds help us to maintain our staffing and it also helps us with costs related to COVID, like masks and personal protective equipment, that’s pretty scarce,” said Hayes.
