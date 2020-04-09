Kurth Memorial Library, digital library cards available for the community

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Kurth Memorial Library is now offering digital only library cards. The digital library cards will be available for anyone in the community, whether you have a library card or not.
It allows anyone to access the library's electronic materials, such as e-books and e-audiobooks.
Officials say people will be able to stream videos on the Overdrive app and the World Book Suite, which consist of databases, games and resources for all ages.
“We are hoping that people hang on to the books that they already have out. In the meantime, people can access these, and they don’t have to worry about any problems. You don’t have to worry about overdues with the electronic. That’s another big plus,” Library director, Lorraine Simoneau expressed.
People can set up an account by sending a message to Kurth Memorial Library’s page on Facebook or email lsimoneau@cityoflufkin.com and access to the electronic materials will be valid until the library re-opens.
