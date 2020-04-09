Lufkin police arrest Houston man after wrong-way chase, wreck

An officer attempted to make contact with the reckless driver, later identified as James Joiner, 29, of Houston, after he stopped at On the Road gas station at 4110 S. First. Police say Joiner refused to stop and pulled onto U.S. 59, headed northbound in the southbound lane at a high rate of speed. He continued driving the wrong way, passing 18-wheelers and other traffic on the highway at roughly 85 mph.