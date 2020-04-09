Nacogdoches caterer provides free meals on Friday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In Nacogdoches County, caterer Merci Nicklas cooked enough food on Thursday to feed 300 people. The meals will be handed out Friday free of charge at the Nacogdoches Farmers’ Market. Merci says they’re for anyone in need, but she’s doing it with the laid off or furloughed workers in mind.
“Because I’m a caterer I have a kitchen. I’m able to do it, but also all of my jobs have canceled. This is my busiest time of year. This is where I make most of my money this time of year and during wedding season, but don’t have any weddings anymore. So, I have found myself with extra time and the ability to do it so I want to help people out.”
Merci and volunteers will be handing out the packaged meals from 3 p.m to 6 p.m. at the Nacogdoches Farmers’ Market. Plates will have grilled chicken, broccoli casserole, corn, and garlic bread.
