Nacogdoches’ Grayson Rodrigues picks up spot on Shorebird’s Silver Anniversary team

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Former Central Heights pitcher Grayson Rodriguez has found himself in elite company of the Baltimore Orioles baseball organization.
On Thursday Rodriguez was named to the Delmarva Shorebirds Silver Anniversary team. The Shorebirds are a class A affiliate of Baltimore, who selected Rodriguez out of high school in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft.
Last year, Rodriguez started in 24 games for Delmarva and went 12-5 with a 2.68 ERA. Rodriguez also earned a spot in the 2019 MLB Futures All-Star game. He was the only unanimous selection on the commemorative list to honor 25 years of Shorebirds baseball. He made the starting lineup which included seven players that made it to the Major League level.
