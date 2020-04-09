Organizers postpone 2020 Texas Blueberry Festival: ‘Safety’ the top priority

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Organizers of the 2020 Texas Blueberry Festival announced Thursday they would postpone the festival out of safety for participants during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The blueberry festival was originally planned for Saturday, June 13. As of Thursday, it was unclear whether a new date had been set.
Festival chairwoman Grace Handler said the ‘difficult’ decision was made out of concern for the safety of so many people.
“Looking at the [number of positive COVID-19 cases], judging from those numbers, judging from the amount of deaths,” Handler said. “On that note, [we made the decision in the interest of] safety for our community, our vendors... and people who want to go to the festival."
The Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce estimated around 200 vendors and more than 20,000 visitors attended the festival in 2019.
