Before baseball comes back, players will need time to adjust

Major League Baseball was still in Spring Training when their season was put on hold. Several plans are being discussed that would put teams in empty stadiums to get play started. Two plans that have been leaked publicly. The first stated that all teams would be put in the Phoenix area for up to four months with no fans. The most recent plan according t USA Today calls for the American League and National League to be scrapped for the season with teams falling into their respective spring training leagues; the Cactus League in Arizona and the Grapefruit League in Florida.