Bells of Hope unite Mount Pleasant residents against COVID-19

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas city held a bells of hope event, to remind East Texans that we are all in this together.
At 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the old bell on the Mount Pleasant downtown square began to ring.
It continued for three minutes in what was called the ‘bells of hope’, recognizing first responders for their battle against COVID-19, and those infected with it.
"It reminds us we should appreciate the heart of each town in Texas, I mean that's what we're built on. The small town," said florist Kelly Redfearn.
Area churches simultaneously joined, in a gesture of unity through crisis, and prayers were said by onlookers.
“I think that will comfort people to know that when a community comes together anything is possible. The hope is still there,” said Brandon Rodriguez, owner of Nardello’s restaurant.
Businesses forced to close during this period have had inspirational messages painted on them.
One saying 'faith over fear'. Another 'the sun will come out tomorrow.'
"I think it's very important at this time to make our sacrifice and do what we have to do," said Rhonda Lesher regarding all the businesses that have had to close.
The message was clear in a hash-tag: together we stand.
"This is hard times for all of us. We understand that. But this is America, We know how to get through hard times," Lesher says.
City officials say the bells will continue to sound at 2 p.m. every day for three minutes, until this crisis is over.
