Death of man found in submerged pickup in Lake Sam Rayburn ruled accidental drowning

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A preliminary autopsy report on the body of the man who was found in a pickup submerged in the Sam Rayburn Reservoir back in January listed his cause of death as drowning and ruled that it was an accident.
On Friday, KTRE News obtained the inquest form and autopsy report for Steven Michael Paul, 30, via an Open Records Request.
A boater found the submerged Dodge pickup on Jan. 15. According to the inquest report, Paul’s girlfriend reported him missing at about midnight the previous night.
Dr. Selly Strauch Rivers, the pathologist that performed the autopsy at Forensic Medical Management Services in Beaumont, wrote in the report that Paul suffered edemas in his lungs and brain as a result of the drowning. The report went into further detail and said that Paul had water in his gastrointestinal and respiratory tracks.
The forensic pathologist also listed “acute ethanol intoxication” on the autopsy report.
In addition, the autopsy listed Paul’s underlying health issues, things like cardiovascular disease, and stated that there was no fatal trauma to his body.
Capt. Eric Collins with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said the submerged pickup was found near the Little Hanks boat ramp in the Huntington area.
According to the inquest form, the truck was found in reverse, and the driver’s side window was down. Paul’s body was found in the back of the truck, the inquest form stated.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office led the efforts to remove the vehicle from the lake.
