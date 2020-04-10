East Texas woman celebrates 100th birthday with parade

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - With social distancing guidelines in place, many people have to think outside of the box to celebrate their loved one’s birthdays.
Mrs. Jessie Lee Baker is known as being loving, funny and full of energy. So, it was only right to bring in her 100th birthday in style on Good Friday.
“Just for her to be 100 years old, it’s just so special. You just can’t put it into words,” Baker’s daughter, Francis McGee said.
Family, friends and several community members came out to celebrate Mrs. Baker by throwing her a birthday parade.
“She did not know that we were having parade, until the parade actually happened,” McGee expressed. “We were all just glad to do it, because that’s just the type of person she is. When she was able to, she used to go around the community and help people often.”
Baker has been living in this community since she was a little girl. When asked what she wanted for her birthday, her daughter said phone calls. A simple phone call to let her know that is loved will do.
Bakers’ son-in-law, Robert McGee says that practicing social distancing and wearing masks is a necessity during this time.
‘We want to make sure that we don’t get anything from anybody and to make sure we don’t give anything to anybody,” McGee explained.
He says keeping Mrs. Baker safe, while celebrating her 100th birthday is what is most important to them because she’s an inspiration to everyone that knows her.
Although birthday parades aren’t ideal, lately they have become popular and known as one of the safest ways to celebrate.
