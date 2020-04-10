First Alert: First Alert Weather Days declared this Easter weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Since we have a viable threat for severe weather on both Saturday evening and Sunday morning, we have declared a First Alert Weather Day starting at 6 p.m. Saturday and going through Noon on Easter Sunday.
Showers and a few thunderstorms will move back into East Texas late Saturday afternoon and evening. By Saturday evening, a few storms could turn severe, with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats.
We will then see another round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms develop early Sunday morning. These storms will be capable of producing all modes of severe weather, including the possibility of tornadoes. This will be the most dangerous window for us since the dynamics and ingredients will be coming together for storms to rotate in our part of the state.
Once we get beyond lunchtime, things will drastically improve as the severe weather threat shifts east into Louisiana, Mississippi, and Dixie Alley.
It will turn windy as winds could gust upward to 25 to 30 mph, allowing for much drier air to rotate in on the back side of the storm.
We will then see a Canadian cold front blast through the Piney Woods on Sunday night, setting us up for a welcome weather pattern change that will last throughout most of next week.
This change will entail some chilly weather to go along with dry conditions as we get out of the rut that has been clouds, rain, and muggy conditions as of late.
