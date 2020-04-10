Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! It is going to be a beautiful day today as highs warm to near 70 degrees with mostly sunny skies. This changes quickly as we set sights on the weekend. Clouds increase early tomorrow and the chances for strong to severe storms increases as we head later into Saturday evening. Most of East Texas looks to start dry tomorrow before scattered showers and isolated thundershowers develop in the early to mid afternoon hours. More showers and storms will be likely throughout Saturday evening, overnight, and into at least the morning hours of Sunday before skies begin drying out by the afternoon. In regards to severe potential, damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the primary threats. The tornado threat in East Texas is low at this time, but increases quickly further east in Louisiana. We will need to monitor this weekend’s set up very closely as any small change can greatly impact our severe storm potential. A strong cold front arrives early on Monday, keeping skies mostly clear and afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 60s through Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies return on Thursday and a few scattered showers look to be possible by next Friday as another front tries to move through the area. Please remain Weather Alert and keep a close eye on the forecast for Saturday and Easter Sunday. Whether we see severe weather or not, we should all be prepared and ready.