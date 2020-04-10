EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A few clouds this morning with temperatures nice and cool, dropping into the 50s. Expect any clouds this morning to quickly clear with mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. Winds will be light and temperatures this afternoon will reach near 70 degrees. Clouds increase again tomorrow morning with a likely chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon and evening. A few storms could briefly become strong to severe with hail and high winds as the main threats. Thunderstorms will last overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning before moving east across the state line. Some clearing is possible by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures on Sunday will reach the mid 70s, but will drop quickly as the rain ends. By Monday and Tuesday many places could drop into the upper 30s for morning lows. Next week looks dry with lots of sunshine and cooler than average temperatures.