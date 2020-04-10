Nacogdoches Memorial cutting some employees’ hours

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - Due to the economic impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus), Nacogdoches Memorial Health is implementing furlough measures to ensure the financial stability of the system. Effective Monday, April 13 and extending through June 7, certain positions throughout the system will be required to work shortened days or reduced workweeks, depending on the nature of the essential services provided.
Though this will be unpaid time off, the remaining work hours should enable employees to maintain insurance benefits and continue accruing PTO.
- Affected employees should be eligible to file for unemployment for the hours of work missed.
- Employees in non-furloughed positions are expected to continue flexing hours based on volume.
- A 10 percent across-the-board pay decrease will be implemented for all exempt (salaried) employees, including directors and managers, during the furlough period.
- 15 percent across-the-board pay decrease will be implemented for all C-Suite Executives during the furlough period.
- A hiring freeze of all non-essential positions will be implemented.
- The furlough period may be shortened or lengthened, depending on the ever-changing pandemic situation.
“Like all hospitals across the nation, we have followed CDC instructions and suspended elective surgeries in preparation for the certain surge of patients that will inevitably come during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gary Stokes, chief executive officer for Memorial Hospital. “At the same time, we’ve been stockpiling equipment and supplies in anticipation of the surge. That has resulted in extraordinary expenses piling up at exactly the same time that we’ve intentionally driven volumes down by more than 50 percent.”
“We have filed for relief funding through multiple avenues, just like hundreds of other facilities nationwide, but there’s no way to predict when that funding might get to Nacogdoches,” said Stokes. “Instead of sacrificing jobs permanently, this will allow us to scale back in a way that makes sense for each department. Some will go to a three- or four-day work week, some will go to shorter hours and some will take a temporary cut in pay. Whatever the case, most affected staff members should be eligible to file for unemployment benefits under the current COVID-19 guidelines.”
“These are difficult and stressful times for everyone and this decision was not made lightly,” said Stokes. “We have every intention of ensuring that the hospital remains able to serve our citizens for many more years. Our staff is incredibly talented and dedicated to taking care of this community. We will continue to monitor this situation daily with the expectation of returning everyone to full hours and pay at the soonest possible date.”
As of this week, more than 70 hospitals have instituted furlough measures nationwide. For Becker’s Hospital Review’s detailed running list of them, click here.