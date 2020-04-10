Severe weather threat for this weekend in Deep East Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - With disruptive weather likely and the threat for severe weather going up this Easter weekend, our First Alert weather team has decided to declare the time period from 6 p.m. Saturday through noon on Sunday a First Alert Weather Day for all of East Texas.
Showers and a few thunderstorms will move back into East Texas late Saturday afternoon and evening. By Saturday evening, a few storms could turn severe, with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats.
We will then see another round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms develop and push through the Piney Woods early Sunday morning. These storms will be capable of producing all modes of severe weather, including the possibility of tornadoes. This will be the most dangerous window for us since the dynamics and ingredients will be coming together for storms to rotate in our part of the state.
It should be noted that our severe weather risk is in the medium category for both days at this time, but a high risk will exist just off to our east in Louisiana on Sunday, and it is during that morning time slot where we will have to watch First Alert Radar Network closely since those storms on Easter Sunday morning look to be the most intense. While a more robust severe weather outbreak is likely in that high risk zone off to our east across Dixie Alley, we will be on the western edge to where the atmosphere will be volatile for rotating storms and possible tornadoes on Sunday morning.
Once we get past noon on Sunday, our First Alert Weather Day will be allowed to expire as gusty, west winds usher in drier air for the rest of the day.
