Severe weather threat for this weekend in Deep East Texas

It should be noted that our severe weather risk is in the medium category for both days at this time, but a high risk will exist just off to our east in Louisiana on Sunday, and it is during that morning time slot where we will have to watch First Alert Radar Network closely since those storms on Easter Sunday morning look to be the most intense. While a more robust severe weather outbreak is likely in that high risk zone off to our east across Dixie Alley, we will be on the western edge to where the atmosphere will be volatile for rotating storms and possible tornadoes on Sunday morning.