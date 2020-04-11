Nacogdoches-based Uber driver seeing decrease in rideshares due to COVID-19 pandemic

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Addressing concerns about the spread of the Covid-19 virus, Uber recently stated that they are working closely with public health authorities to provide the most up to date guidance on how to protect its drivers and others.
Eric Hostetter is an Uber driver. Due to Covid-19 restrictions in the Nacogdoches area like bars being temporarily closed and colleges being let out, he said the pace of business has slowed down drastically.
“About a month ago, weekends were busy. On Friday, I got three rides all day. I got on around 2 p.m. and didn’t get my first ride until about 4 p.m.,” Hostetter said.
Hostetter said he is affected because driving for Uber supplements his income. He said his passengers have concerns as well.
“Some people are not wanting to do rideshare because they don’t know if the drivers are actually doing what they need to do to make it safe for them as a rider,” Hostetter said.
Back in February, Uber sent drivers around the world an in-app message with guidance and tips on how to stay safe.
Hostetter says he practices social distancing by having passengers sit in the backseat only. He takes other safety precautions such as wearing a mask and offering gloves and hand sanitizer to passengers.
“I usually wipe everything down with Lysol after each ride. I just spray it with a good amount of Lysol and wipe it down with a paper towel, anything that they have touched frequently. And I’ll just kind of give a light coat to everything else,” Hostetter added. “I usually keep the windows down, weather permitting. And have the freedom panels off, so that we get a lot of air flowing in.”
While taking precautions seriously along the way, Hostetter said he will continue driving.
“We have all got to be protective of ourselves, protective of our family, and make sure if we get it, we don’t spread it. And try to prevent getting it as much as possible,” Hostetter explained.
Uber released a statement saying, they are committed to helping communities stay safe through this crisis and that that is their main priority.
