Saturday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Mornigng, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Deep East Texas from Saturday at 6 PM to Sunday at noon. For Saturday, most of East Texas is in a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather with a few of our southwestern counties in an Enhanced Risk (level 3 out of 5). For Sunday many of our northern and central counties are in a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) with southern counties and a few eastern counties are in an Enhanced Risk (level 3 out of 5). The biggest threats we are monitoring are the potential for large (1 inch or larger), damaging winds (60+ mph), and isolated tornadoes. Timing and location wise, the stronger storms expected tonight look to remain along and north of I-20. A second round will move in between about 4-6 AM on Sunday morning and will move across all of East Texas from west to east. The strongest storms on Sunday morning are expected mainly in Deep East Texas, but places near the Louisiana border will have potential for significant weather as well. Clearing skies are expected by the afternoon and Sunday. Skies will remain clear and sunny for the rest of the week as temperatures sit in the 60s and 70s.