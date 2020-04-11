What we know about the 362 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - As of 3 p.m. Saturday, April 11, there are 362 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the KLTV/KTRE viewing area, with 11 deaths.
Here’s what we know about East Texas cases, listed alphabetically, county-by-county.
ANDERSON COUNTY (3 CASES)
- Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston confirmed on Tuesday, March 31, that the county now has one confirmed COVID-19 case. He said the case is travel-related and that the individual is quarantined at home.
- The Palestine City manager reported a second case on Tuesday, April 7. Leslie Cloer said both cases are being treated at their home.
- The City of Palestine announced a third county case on April 10. This patient is also being treated at home and it is believed they picked up the virus from a work location outside of the county.
ANGELINA COUNTY (16 CASES)
- An Angelina County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, the Angelina County & Cities Health District announced on Wednesday, March 25.
- Sharon Shaw, the administrator of the Angelina County and Cities Health District, confirmed on Sunday, March 29, that there are two more confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.
- According to Angelina County and Cities Health District, the fourth case of COVID-19 in Angelina County was confirmed on Monday, Mar. 30.
- The Angelina County & Cities Health District (ACCHD) reported the 5th case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Mar. 31.
- A fifth case was reported on Wednesday, April 1.
- A sixth, seventh and eighth case were reported on Thursday, April 2, according to the Angelina County and Cities Health District. “The most concerning of these two cases is of a man in his 50s who is currently hospitalized in Houston, a news release stated. “He is believed to have contracted the virus from a friend who tested positive. The friend has since died from the illness. The other positive is a man in his 20s who is quarantining at home. We were not given any information as to his exposure source.” According to the City of Lufkin, the health district is “tracing” these patients and getting in contact with people who were potentially exposed.
- A ninth and 10th case were reported by the Health District on Friday, April 3.
- On Monday, April 6, the Health District reported 14 total positive cases.
- A 15th case was reported on Wednesday, April 8. “The case is believed to be the result of household spread. One of the family members in the home previously tested positive,” a City of Lufkin news release stated.
- The health district reported a 16th case on April 9.
CAMP COUNTY (3 CASES)
- Camp County Judge AJ Mason confirmed Monday, Mar. 30 that he was informed a Camp County resident tested positive for COVID-19.
- The office of emergency management reported a second case on Tuesday, April 7.
- The office reported a third case on Wednesday, April 8.
CASS COUNTY (4 CASES)
- An official with the Cass County judge’s office said Friday, March 20 that the Texas State Department of Health Services confirmed a coronavirus case in the county.
- On Friday, Mar. 27, Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks announced that the Texas State Department of Health Services shared information that a presumed case of COVID-19 was now the second confirmed case in the county. “However, the good news is that those two cases have been quarantined inside a hospital and at home. And as of midnight tonight (Saturday), they will no longer be an infectious threat to the community. Also, the people whom they had contact with before they were tested have either tested negative for COVID-19 or have been self-quarantined and have exhibited no symptoms of the disease,” Wilbanks stated.
- On Wednesday, April 1, a 3rd and 4th case in Cass County were announced.
CHEROKEE COUNTY (6 CASES, 1 DEATH)
- Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis confirmed Thursday, Mar. 26 there is one case of COVID-19 in Cherokee County. On Friday, Wells Mayor C.W. Williams stated this case was located within the city.
- A second case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Sunday, Mar. 29. The second case is travel-related, according to county public health officials, and the person is currently recovering with mild illness under self-isolation at home.
- A third case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Monday, Mar. 30. “This individual had traveled within the United States and are working on contacting anyone who has had close contact with the individual," the Cherokee County Public Health Department stated.
- According to the Cherokee County Public Health Department, a fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Cherokee County on Tuesday, Mar. 31. This individual had traveled within the United States.
- On Wednesday, April 1, Cherokee County reported its 5th confirmed case of COVID-19.
- According to Cherokee County Public Health Department, a sixth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Cherokee County on Wednesday, April 1. This individual does not have a history of travel and is not a contact of any of the five previous cases.
- On Thursday, April 9, Cherokee County reported its first death, resulting from complications relating to COVID-19. The individual had been hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions, the county said.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (1 CASE)
- The first case was reported Saturday, March 28. According to Franklin County Judge Scott Lee the case was not contracted from the community but was travel related.
GREGG COUNTY (40 CASES)
- This case was announced on Tuesday, March 10. According to officials, the patient traveled within the continental United States and had mild symptoms. Officials said the patient came to an unspecified CHRISTUS Good Shepherd emergency room on Tuesday, March 3, and was isolated following a screening. Hospital officials said the patient spent 48 hours at their facility before being released in “good condition” on Thursday, March 5.
- Two additional cases were announced on Wednesday, March 25.
- A fourth case was confirmed by Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt on Thursday, March 26. Stoudt said all four cases are travel-related.
- Longview Mayor Andy Mack confirmed on Sunday, Mar. 29, the fifth positive case of COVID-19 in Gregg County.
- Longview Mayor Andy Mack confirmed on Tuesday, Mar. 31 that a 6th case of COVID-19 has been reported in the county.
- Longview Mayor Andy Mack confirmed on Wednesday, April 1 that he was informed of two more cases of COVID-19 in the county. He later said one of those cases was a Rusk County case. The total in Gregg County is 7 cases.
- Longview Mayor Andy Mack reported three new cases, the 8th, 9th, and 10th, confirmed on Thursday, April 2. “One individual is hospitalized and the other two are in home-isolation,” according to a NET Health news release. “Two of these COVID-19 cases in Gregg County are travel-related, and one person was exposed via community spread.” Mayor Mack reported the 11th, 12th, and 13th cases later in the evening. He shared new data from the Gregg County Health Department that indicated 316 total tests, 135 pending results, 168 negative results, and the 13 positive results.
- On Friday, April 3, Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt confirmed three more positive cases, bringing the county total to 16.
- Mack reported the 17th case on Saturday, April 4.
- On Monday, April 6, Mack reported the Gregg County cases had grown to 23. That evening, he reported an additional five positive cases of COVID-19. Three of those cases were in the White Oak area, 23 in Longview, and 2 in Kilgore.
- Mayor Mack confirmed 4 additional cases in Gregg County on Tuesday, April 7.
- On Wednesday, April 8, the Gregg County website confirmed the total number of COVID-19 cases in Gregg County was 37.
- On April 10, the Health Department reported three more cases, bringing the total to 40.
HARRISON COUNTY (16 CASES, 1 DEATH)
- The City of Marshall confirmed a case of COVID-19 had been announced in the county of Thursday, March 26. On Wednesday, April 1, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims confirmed the death of this patient and said the person who contracted the virus had traveled to Shreveport. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said it 62-year old man who lived in the city of Marshall.
- The City of Marshall confirmed two more cases in the county on March 31. The city also announced a stay-at-home order had been issued for the county.
- The Harrison County judge confirmed the 4th and 5th positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 1. One was travel-related and the other case is still under investigation, a news release stated.
- The Harrison County Judge said via a Facebook post on Saturday, April 4, that the county has a new confirmed COVID-19 case. It is unknown at this time whether the case was travel-related or community spread. This would make six cases in the county.
- The Harrison County Judge said via a Facebook post on Monday, April 6, that the county is up to 11 cases of COVID-19.
- Sims reported a 12th case on Wednesday, April 8. That evening, the Harrison County judge confirmed the county’s 13th positive case of COVID-19.
- On April 9, the county determined case No. 9 was for a resident of another county and brought the official count back to 12. The county also release information on its patients: Six patients are from Marshall, seven are men, four are between the ages of 21 and 39, five are between the ages of 40 and 59 and three are over the age of 60.
- April 10, 2 additional cases bring the total to 14 confirmed by the Harrison County judge.
- The Harrison County judge confirmed two new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, April 11. Both cases were community spread.
HENDERSON COUNTY (10 CASES)
- Officials in Henderson County confirmed Sunday, March 29 that a resident in eastern Henderson County tested positive for the virus. This is the first confirmed case in Henderson County.
- According to a press release from the Henderson County Office of Emergency Management, county officials have confirmed the second case of COVID-19 in the county. The individual is at home and in stable condition according to the press release.
- Henderson County OEM confirmed its third and fourth positive cases on Sunday, April 5. The city of Athens also announced they had been informed of the first positive case in the city. It was unclear whether this case was one of the cases announced Sunday.
- Henderson County OEM reported a fifth and sixth case on Wednesday, April 8. The City of Athens attributed NET Health in announcing a second positive case of COVID-19 in the city limits on Wednesday.
- The county reported a seventh case on April 9. The patient is being treated at home.
- The Henderson County attorney reported an eighth case on Thursday, April 9. The City of Athens said NET Health confirmed this individual was a resident of the city.
- The county reported a ninth and 10th case on April 10.
HOPKINS COUNTY (4 CASES)
- This case was reported on Tuesday, Mar. 24 by the Hopkins County Emergency Management. Additional details were not available.
- The 2nd and 3rd positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday, Mar. 30 by the Texas Dept. of State Health Services, according to Hopkins County Emergency Management.
- According to Hopkins County Emergency Management, a 4th case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the county on Saturday, April 4. The case is believed to be the result of community spread.
JASPER COUNTY (6 CASES, 1 DEATH)
- Jasper County Judge Mark Allen confirmed the county’s first positive case of COVID-19 on Sunday, March 29. This person was a resident of the county and it being treated outside the county, the judge noted.
- Jasper County Judge Mark Allen confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 1. The judge said both cases were from Buna. According to Jasper Newton Sabine Counties Emergency Management, one case is in the city of Jasper and two are located in the Buna community. As of Thursday night, 20 reported test kits were still pending results, according to County Judge Mark Allen.
- Judge Mark Allen confirmed on Sunday night, April 5, that the county has experienced its first death related to COVID-19. The death was the man who was the first case of the virus in the county.
- Allen confirmed two more cases on Wednesday, April 8.
- A sixth case was confirmed on Thursday, April 9 by Jasper Newton Sabine Counties Emergency Management.
MORRIS COUNTY (2 CASES)
- On Sunday, March 22, Morris County Judge confirmed a resident tested positive for COVID-19.
- On Thursday, April 9, Morris County Judge Doug Reeder confirmed a second case of the virus in the county.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY (46 CASES, 3 DEATHS)
- The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office reported the first positive case of COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday, Mar. 25.
- The City of Nacogdoches reported the second confirmed case Saturday, Mar. 28.
- According to the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office, the county’s third positive case was confirmed by the Texas Dept. of State Health Services around 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Mar. 30. Additional information about this case was not released per privacy laws, a new release stated.
- The fourth case in Nacogdoches was announced by the City of Nacogdoches only an hour after the earlier update on Monday, Mar. 30. Further details were not released by the Dept. of State Health Services, the city stated.
- Nacogdoches County Emergency management reported two additional cases of COVID-19, the 5th and 6th, confirmed by Texas DSHS on Wednesday, April 1.
- The City of Nacogdoches and Nacogdoches County reported the county’s 7th and 8th cases on Thursday, April 2. That evening, three more positive cases were confirmed, bringing the total to 11.
- The state reported on April 3 that one of the cases had resulted in a death.
- On April 3, the county reported the 12th, 13th, 14th, and 15th positive tests. One is a man in his 40s and it is not travel-related and he is not in the hospital. The other is a woman in her 60s with an unknown travel history. She is also not hospitalized.
- On April 3, the state reported a second death, a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized and had an unknown travel history.
- Nacogdoches County reported its 16th confirmed COVID-19 case on Saturday, April 4. The individual is a woman in the 60 to 69-year-old age range. She had no travel history, and she is currently hospitalized.
- On Sunday, April 5, Nacogdoches County reported two new cases of the virus. One is a woman in her 40s who is at home, and the other is a woman in her 70s who is in the hospital.
- On Monday, April 6, Nacogdoches County reported 3 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total to 21 cases. The first new case is a 60-69 year old man who is not hospitalized. The second is also a 60-69 year old man who is also not hospitalized. The third new case is a 50-59 year old woman. It was unknown if she was hospitalized.
- On April 7, the city reported three more cases. The first is a woman in her 50s. Here travel history is unknown and she is not hospitalized. The second is a woman in her 60s who has an unknown travel history and she is not hospitalized. The third is a woman in her 50s with no travel history and she has not been hospitalized.
- On the evening of April 7, Nacogdoches County reported one more case. The patient is a woman in her 50s with an unknown travel history. She has not been hospitalized.
- Nacogdoches County is reporting its third COVID-19-related death among four new cases on Thursday, April 9. The four new cases push Nacogdoches County to 29 total cases. Thursday’s reported death is a man in his 60s with no travel history. The other three cases involve a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 70s. Their travel histories are each labeled as “unknown." Their travel histories are also listed as “unknown.” That evening, Nacogdoches County added two more cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases 31. According to DSHS, one was a 0-59-year-old Male with unknown travel history, and a 70-79-year-old Male, also with unknown unknown travel history.
- On Friday night, April 10, Nacogdoches County reported that there are five new confirmed cases of the virus, increasing the total number to 36.
- On Saturday, April 11, Nacogdoches County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19. The total is now up to 46 cases.
PANOLA COUNTY (14 CASES, 1 DEATH)
- Panola County Judge Lee Ann Jones confirmed the county’s first case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Mar. 31.
- Panola County Judge Lee Ann Jones confirmed the 2nd confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county on Tuesday, Mar. 31.
- Judge Lee Ann Jones confirms a 3rd case of COVID-19 in Panola County on Wednesday, April 1.
- County Judge Lee Ann Jones confirms a 4th case of COVID-19 Thursday morning, April 2.
- The state reported on Friday, April 3, that one of the cases resulted in a death.
- Jones reported three more cases on April 8.
- Jones reported one new case on April 10.
- Jones reported five new cases later on the afternoon on April 10, bringing the total to 13.
- Jones reported one new case on Saturday, April 11. The total is now 14.
POLK COUNTY (9 CASES)
- The first case was reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services Saturday, March 28. Polk County Emergency Management reports a Montgomery County resident who works in Polk County has also tested positive.
- According to Angelina County and Cities Health District, the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th cases of COVID-19 were reported in Polk County on Monday, Mar. 30.
- According to Angelina County and Cities Health District, a 5th case of COVID-19 has been reported in Polk County on Wednesday, April 1.
- A sixth case was reported Thursday, April 2.
- A seventh case was reported on Friday, April 3.
- An eighth case in Polk County was reported on Monday, April 6.
- The Health District reported a ninth case on April 10.
RAINS COUNTY (1 CASE)
- The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Rains County was confirmed Tuesday, April 7 by NET Health, according to a news release by Rains County Judge Wayne Wolfe. The individual is currently at home in isolation.
RUSK COUNTY (15 CASES)
- The first case was reported on the evening of Monday, March 16. According to Rusk County OEM, the patient recently traveled and is isolated at home.
- The 2nd case of COVID-19 was reported on Tuesday, March 24. Details were limited, according to the Rusk County OEM.
- The third case of COVID-19 was reported on Friday, March 27. The Texas Department of State Health Services informed Rusk and City of Henderson officials about the third person. This case is travel-related, and the person is currently isolated at home.
- The fourth case of COVID-19 was reported on Tuesday, March 31. DSHS told Rusk County officials that there is a fourth person who tested positive for the coronavirus located in the Kilgore area. The case does not appear to be travel-related.
- Rusk County Judge Joel Hale said there were six confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, April 1. Rusk County OEM also said one person has recovered.
- The 7th case of COVID-19 was confirmed Thursday, April 2, by the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.
- An eighth, ninth, 10th and 11th case were reported on April 3.
- According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, a 12th case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Rusk County as of Saturday, April 4. The case was reported in the Mount Enterprise area and the patient has been hospitalized. The new case is being considered a result of community spread.
- Rusk County OEM said a 13th case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Monday, April 6. OEM said the patient is from the Garrison area and is isolated at home. The case is suspected to be the result of community spread.
- A 14th positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed Tuesday evening by the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.
- The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reported a 15th confirmed COVID-19 case on Saturday, April 11.
SABINE COUNTY (0 OFFICIAL CASES)
- No official positive cases have been reported to the state, but on April 9, the following message was posted on the county website: “Today April 9th I am reporting that there is an individual in Sabine County that has the Coronavirus. The individual was tested and confirmed positive out of Louisiana. Their fulltime residency is not our county but out of state. This individual is in quarantine and being monitored by Louisiana as well as by Sabine County Sheriff office. All measures are being taken to protect the public and that of the person and their well being. The Jasper/Newton Health has been notified to help with further investigation. I wish to thank Tom Mattox and the sheriff’s office in taking the lead to protect the health of all. Also as of 8:30 am, this date, Sabine County Hospital received 3 test results overnight and all were negative. This leaving them awaiting 3 test results.”
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY (9 CASES, 1 DEATH)
- San Augustine County Judge Jeff Boyd confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 in the county on Tuesday, Mar. 31.
- The Angelina County Health District website reported the second, third, and fourth cases on Thursday, April 2.
- The Angelina County Health District website listed one of the cases as a death on Friday, April 3.
- The Health District reported three new cases on Wednesday, April 8.
SHELBY COUNTY (32 CASES)
- Shelby County Judge Allison Harbison announced a case of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the county on Thursday, Mar. 26.
- On Sunday, Mar. 29, County Judge Allison Harbison confirmed the second case of COVID-19 in Shelby County. “It appears that it is from Community Spread. That means the patient does not know where they were exposed,” she posted on Facebook.
- Tuesday, Mar. 31 Judge Harbison emailed, "I was notified last night by the Department of State Health Services that Shelby County has two more confirmed COVID-19 cases bringing our total to four.
- Kerri Shofner with Shelby County EMS confirmed on Thursday, April 2, that the county’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases doubled to eight since Tuesday. The fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth cases were reported Thursday.
- On Friday, April 3, Shofner confirmed the ninth, 10th and 11th positive cases.
- On Saturday, April 4, Shelby County Judge Allison Harbison reported the 12th confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.
- On Tuesday, April 7, Harbison reported a 13th case. She said most of these cases have been reported by DSHS to have no travel history, thus meaning they contracted it because of community spread. Four of the 13 cases are hospitalized.
- On April 8, Harbison reported four new cases, pushing the total to 17. Harbison said none of the new patients have a travel history, meaning they are all community spread. Harbison said six of the 17 patients are hospitalized.
- Shelby County Office of Emergency Management was notified Wednesday afternoon by Texas Dept. of State Health Services (DSHS) of 4 more positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the total case count for Shelby County to 21. According to DSHS reporting, 7 of these 21 cases are hospitalized.
- On April 10, Judge Harbison said the number of confirmed cases in Shelby County jumped to 32. She did not give specifics about how many of those people are hospitalized.
SMITH COUNTY (96 CASES, 2 DEATHS)
- The first three cases were announced Friday, March 13. According to NET Health, all three patients had recently traveled outside of the United States. Two of the patients were connected, while a third was not. One patient was said to be in serious condition. Russell Hopkins, with NET Health, said they knew of people who had contact with the three COVID-19 patients. The three patients’ samples were tested on Thursday, March 12 at the Tyler testing lab.
- The fourth case of COVID-19 in Smith County was reported on the evening of Saturday, March 14. According to NET Health, the patient had recent domestic travel history, but contact tracing continued. In a news release, officials said the source of exposure was unknown.
- The fifth case was reported on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 17. According to NET Health, the patient had direct exposure to a confirmed case in Smith County.
- The sixth, seventh, and eighth case of COVID-19 were reported on the afternoon of Friday, March 20. According to NET Health, these patients had recent travel history within Texas. Their test results were analyzed and confirmed by private labs. Community spread was confirmed in Smith County, according to city and county officials.
- The ninth and tenth case were reported on Saturday, March 21. According to NET Health, one of the patients was exposed due to community spread. The other patient was exposed through contact with a previously confirmed case in Smith County.
- The 11th, 12th, 13th, and 14th confirmed cases were reported on Tuesday, March 24.
- The first COVID-19-related death in East Texas was confirmed Wednesday, March 25. According to the NET Health CEO, the patient was a 91-year-old man who died in a local hospital. The 15th and 16th cases were also announced at a press conference hosted by the City of Tyler. NET Health’s George Roberts also stated 13 of the 16 cases were in Tyler.
- The 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, and 21st cases in Smith County were confirmed by NET Health on the evening of March 25.
- The 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th, and 27th cases in Smith County were confirmed by NET Health on March 27.
- On Sunday, Mar. 29, NET Health confirmed four new cases of COVID-19, the 28th, 29th, 30th, and 31st, in Smith County. According to the NET Health website, a 32nd case was also confirmed on Sunday, Mar. 29.
- The 33rd, 34th, 35th, and 36th positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by NET Health on the afternoon of Tuesday, Mar. 31. One of the cases was confirmed to be a resident of Whitehouse, marking the first case in that immediate area. Tuesday evening, NET Health confirmed the 37th case in Smith County. “The majority of the individuals whom comprise today’s announced cases are within self-isolation at their residences. Three of these individuals had recent travel outside of East Texas, yet the remaining individuals were exposed due to community spread,” a news release stated.
- The 38th, 39th, 40th, 41st, and 42nd cases of COVID-19 in Smith County were confirmed on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 1 by NET Health. That evening, the 43rd, 44th, 45th, 46th, and 47th cases were confirmed. “While most of these individuals were exposed due to community spread, meaning there is no definite source of exposure, one of today’s confirmed cases was exposed due to close contact with a person previously diagnosed with COVID-19.”
- NET Health confirmed six additional cases, the 48th, 49th, 50th, 51st, 52nd, and 53rd, on the evening of Thursday, April 2. “Two of these individuals are in home-isolation and four are currently hospitalized. All six were exposed to COVID-19 via community spread.”
- NET Health confirmed four cases, the 54th, 55th, 56th and 57th on Friday, April 3. Forty-six of the cases are in Tyler, five in Flint, three in Whitehouse, one in Hideaway and one in Troup.
- The City of Tyler confirmed five additional positive cases in the county on Sunday, April 5. They also announced the second death from COVID-19 in the county, a 56-year old man who was the only confirmed case in the city of Troup. The total for the county was at 62 cases.
- NET Health confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County on Monday, April 6. The total cases for the county is now at 75. This is a 20% increase in cases, according to NET Health.
- Four more cases were confirmed on Tuesday, April 7.
- Three more cases were confirmed on Wednesday, April 8, bringing the total case count up to 82.
- Six more cases were confirmed on Thursday April 9. The county reported 23 of the 88 cases in the county were considered recovered.
- The county reported five more cases on April 10, bringing the total to 93.
- The county reported three new cases on April 11, bringing the total to 96 cases.
TITUS COUNTY (6 CASES)
- On Thursday, April 2, Titus County Judge Brian Lee confirmed the county’s first positive case of COVID-19.
- Titus County Judge Brian Lee confirmed a second positive COVID-19 result in the county on Monday, April 6.
- Judge Lee confirmed two more cases on Wednesday, April 8.
- Lee confirmed a fifth case on April 9. He confirmed a sixth case later the same day. “Another young patient in mid 20’s,” Lee posted on his Facebook page. “This has been a bad two days in a row. What can each one of us do starting now to stop the spread??”
TRINITY COUNTY (3 CASES)
- On Friday, April 3, Trinity County Judge Doug Page confirmed the 1st case of COVID-19. A male in his 70s. He is quarantined in his home. That evening, Trinity County OEM confirmed a second case, a female in her mid-60s who is quarantined in her home.
- On Wednesday, April 8, Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said Emergency Manager Richard Steptoe confirmed a third positive case of COVID-19, a 26-year-old female. “None of these people contracted this from traveling outside of Trinity County," the sheriff said. “All three (cases) are being quarantined at their respective residences.”
TYLER COUNTY (4 CASES)
- Tyler County has confirmed its first COVID-19 case, a 61 year-old Hillister woman, on Monday, Mar. 30.
- According to Tyler County Emergency Management, a second positive case of COVID-19 was reported in a 52-year-old woman from the Fred community on Thursday, April 2. She is currently under home isolation, the county judge stated.
- Tyler County has confirmed 2 more positive cases of COVID-19. According to a news release, a 46 year-old woman and a 58 year-old male, both from Ivanhoe, presented with possible Coronavirus symptoms at a clinic, outside of Tyler County, a few days ago and were tested for the illness. They are currently at home under isolation, according to Tyler County Emergency Management.
UPSHUR COUNTY (6 CASES)
- Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller originally reported a case of COVID-19 in the county on the evening of Friday, March 20. In an email sent on Sunday, March 22, Tefteller said the report he received was incorrect and the person does not live in Upshur County.
- Thursday, March 26, the county judge confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in the county.
- Judge Todd Tefteller confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in the county on Monday, Mar. 30. The judge said the case was reported within the Gilmer city limits. “I can only hope that everybody takes the spread of this God forsaken disease seriously,” Tefteller said.
- The 3rd positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed Wednesday, April 1 by Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller. “The most recent case emanates from within the city limits of Gilmer.”
- Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, April 6. One of the cases was reported in northern Upshur County and the other in the southwest portion of the county near Big Sandy.
- According to the Upshur County Judge, the county has 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, April 7.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY (10 CASES, 1 DEATH)
- This case was reported on Wednesday, March 18. On Saturday, March 28 NET Health reported this case was fatal and is the second death in East Texas related to COVID-19. According to NET Health, the patient has a Murchison mailing address but lives in Van Zandt County. Contact-tracing continues and the source of exposure is unknown.
- On Sunday, Mar. 29, Van Zandt District Judge Chris Martin shared a news release from the county judge’s office that confirmed a 2nd positive case of COVID-19. It stated that there is no evidence of community spread at this time.
- On Wednesday, April 1, Van Zandt District Judge Chris Martin shared a news release confirming the county’s 3rd positive case of COVID-19. “The patient is currently in home isolation and there is still no confirmed community spread at this time," the news release stated.
- On Saturday, April 4, Van Zandt County District Judge Chris Martin shared a news release confirming Van Zandt County’s 4th and 5th positive COVID-19 cases. The release said both individuals are in home-isolation.
- On Monday, April 6, Van Zandt County Judge Don Kirkpatrick confirmed two more additional cases of COVID-19 in the county. A press release said both cases were the result of community spread and one patient was in the hospital and the other was in home isolation. Total cases were up to seven.
- The City of Van announced Wednesday, April 8, the third positive case of COVID-19 within its city limits. County Judge Don Kirkpatrick said an 8th case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Van Zandt County by NET Health on Wednesday. “The confirmed case had exposure to another confirmed case and is currently at home in isolation,” a news release stated.
- On Thursday, April 9, the Van Zandt County Sheriff announced two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. He said they are both community-spread cases, and both people are in isolation in their home(s).
WOOD COUNTY (5 CASES)
- The first case of COVID-19 in Wood County was confirmed on Tuesday, Mar. 31. According to a press release from the office of Judge Lucy Hebron, the individual is hospitalized and was exposed due to community spread.
- According to NET Health, a third confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in Wood County on Sunday, April 5.
- County Judge Lucy Hebron reported a fourth case on Tuesday, April 7.
- Hebron reported a fifth case on Thursday, April 9.
In many cases, officials did not release personal information like age, gender, or specific cities of residence. Cases of COVID-19 have also been reported outside of the KLTV/KTRE viewing area in Bowie, Kaufman, and Newton counties.
COUNTIES UNDER DECLARATIONS OR ORDERS
(CLICK LINK TO SEE DECLARATION, OR VISIT THE COUNTY’S WEBSITE)