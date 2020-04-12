COVID-19 screenings may cause backups at Texas border, LSP advises

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Beginning Sunday, April 5, 2020, motorists are urged to exercise caution and remain alert for traffic congestion when traveling west into Texas from Louisiana roadways.
Checkpoints and screening of vehicles leaving Louisiana related to the COVID-19 pandemic may result in traffic backups in westbound lanes of travel. The screening of vehicles applies to all roadways crossing the LA/TX border including interstates.
Commercial motor vehicle traffic will not be obstructed.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive for all Louisianans crossing state line into Texas be quarantined for 14 days. That order went into effect Monday, March 30.
Anyone who does not follow the self-quarantine order will be subject to criminal penalties for violations. That’s up to a $1,000 fine or up to 180 days in jail, or both.
Gov. Abbott also issued a 14-day restriction to those flying into Texas from New Orleans, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Washington state, and California.
Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator made an order that every third car traveling into Texas on highways 1 and 2 will be stopped and asked: “what business they have in Texas”.
For information related to the Texas checkpoints and complying with the Executive Order, please call Texas DPS at (844) 986-1093
For information related to the Texas checkpoints and complying with the Executive Order, please visit https://gov.texas.gov/coronavirus and https://gov.texas.gov/…/EO-GA-12_roadway_quarantine_for_COV….
Further information can also be found at: https://www.facebook.com/269483096401621/posts/3598525753497322/
With regard to Louisiana roadways, traffic conditions can be found using the Louisiana Traveler Information System through several different methods including the 511 phone system, www.511la.org, Louisiana DOTD Twitter accounts, and the “Louisiana 511” smartphone application.
To report dangerous road conditions or reckless drivers, dial *LSP (*577) to be connected to the nearest LSP Troop.
