DPS Extends Deadline for CDL Holders to Submit Medical Certificates

Any driver with an updated certificate can submit it to DPS via email at CDLMedCert@dps.texas.gov or by fax at (512) 424-2002. For those commercial drivers following the extension guidelines, it’s important to note that you will have 60 days from the date DPS provides public notice that normal issuance procedures have resumed to submit a current medical certificate. When DPS resumes normal DL operations and offices are reopened, CDL holders will be able to renew their licenses without penalty.