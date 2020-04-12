Flooding, power outages reported in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Sunday morning storms have flooded roadways and knocked out power to thousands of East Texas homes.
The Longview Police Department is reporting that LaFamo Rd. at the river bridge is closed due to flooding.
The city of Whitehouse said the 1400 block of Woodland Hills Drive was closed due to high water. It has since reopened.
The Gladewater Police Department said they had received reports of water over the road on Shell Camp as well as in low areas on Phillips Springs. They ask people to avoid the area if possible.
Kilgore police reported flooding and downed trees on several roadways in the city.
The Tyler Police Department reported water over the road at Glenwood Blvd from W. Erwin to W. Front St, E. Erwin/Loop 323; E. Front/Loop 323; Hwy 31 W/Loop 323; S. Broadway Ave/Winchester Dr; Old Jacksonville Hwy/Sunnybrook Blvd; Bellwood Rd/Hurt St to S. Gaston St; Reed Rd/Meadors Community.
Lights were also out at W. Oakwood/N. Palace; Old Henderson Hwy/Loop 323; S. Broadway Ave/Elm St; E. Front St/Loop 323.
According to the Tyler Police Department, high winds knocked out the traffic lights at the intersection of Paluxy Drive and Loop 323.
The Longview Police Department is reporting numerous road closures. They are urging people to avoid these areas if at all possible.
The road closures include:
- East Loop 281/Airline - All east and westbound traffic is shut down.
- 4th Street/Delwood - All north and southbound traffic is shut down.
- E. George Richey Road/Harley Ridge Road - All east and westbound traffic is shut down.
- Ridgelea/Mobberly
- McCann/George Richie
- Denson
- Eden
- Dundee/Cook
- Skyline/Airline
- Fairway Oaks
- Texas/Alpine
- Birdsong/Andrews
- Scenic/Broadway
- Hallie/Trail Wood
- 800 block of Texas - no through traffic
Sunday’s storms have knocked out power for thousands of homes in East Texas.
Anderson County - 57
Henderson County - 22
Hopkins County - 58
Houston County - 10
Hunt County - 167
Nacogdoches County - 76
Rusk County - 1
Smith County - 4,043
Van Zandt County - 514
Wood County - 2
SWEPCO was reporting 39,038 power outages in the KLT viewing area as of 8:45 p.m. Sunday.
Cass County - 148
Franklin County - 5
Gregg County - 23,852
Harrison County - 3,772
Panola County - 208
Rains County - 64
Rusk County- 756
Shelby County- 14
Smith County- 341
Titus County- fewer than 5
Upshur County - 3,991
Van Zandt County - 1,927
Wood County - 4,265
Upshur Rural Electric is reporting 19,797 outages.
Rusk County Electric is reporting 5,587 outages.
Wood County Electric is reporting 15,407 outages.
Longview and Kilgore Cable TV is reporting that all of their cable and internet services are down in Kilgore, and many areas of Longview are experiencing outages as well. Crews are in the area, but there is no ETA on how long the outage will last.
