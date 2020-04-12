Sunday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Morning and Happy Easter, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a First Alert Weather day in action until noon today. We are expecting strong to severe storms to pass through our area starting around 6 AM and ending at noon time. We have both a Slight and an Enhanced Risk (levels 2 and 3 out of 5) for East Texas today with the greater risk over our eastern counties. The threats we are monitoring today include damaging winds of 70-80 mph, large hail (golf ball size or larger), and tornadoes. Most of this significant weather will move out by midday but a few showers could swing back in late in the afternoon. Any afternoon showers that we see will be short lived. Be sure you have your First Alert Weather App downloaded with location services and notifications on so you can stay up to date with the weather in your area. Overnight we will drop to the low 40s. Tomorrow, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be similar days with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 60s. Sunny skies will stick around Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.