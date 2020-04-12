Tornado Watch issued for multiple East Texas counties

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - 6:37 AM - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henderson County until 7:15 a.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for multiple counties in East Texas.
According to the weather service, the watch is in effect until noon Sunday and includes Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, and Trinity Counties. Other counties outside of East Texas are also included in the watch.
