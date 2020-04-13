Affinity Hospice nurses spread Easter joy in a unique way

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Two hospice nurses, a motorcycle, and an Easter bunny costume brought smiles and surprises to those of all ages.
The two wanted to find a way to make sure Easter cheer was still being spread.
“The Easter bunny outfit started for my grandchildren, about four years ago,” said Gwen Grumbles, an Affinity Hospice RN. “Then after that, it turned into going to nursing homes.”
This year, the two were planning to be a part of a parade in hopes to remind their patients that they’re thinking of them, but it was canceled.
“I just threw it out there. I told Gwen, I said, ‘I’ve got a fancy motorcycle and we should do a Good Friday fly by,’” said Russell Barney, an Affinity Hospice RN.
So Grumbles suited up in the bunny outfit, and Barney drove the motorcycle. They went through some neighborhoods, the Walmart parking lot, and then, “I have an aunt who was in a local nursing home, and I wanted to go see her, outside of a window. So we went and did that,” Grumbles said.
They got many positive reactions, Barney said the reaction that shocked him the most was when they were driving on the loop.
“A pickup truck drove up alongside us and it was a middle-aged family,” Barney said. “I’m sure they were just trying to get some stuff done, but they were plastered against the window with the biggest smiles, thumbs up, honking the horn.”
Grumbles said with all the social distancing, it’s important to remember how their patients in nursing homes feel.
“Because they are isolated from their families all the time, and so, this was a good time to reflect on how our nursing home patients must feel when they don’t have family coming, and don’t have those things,” Grumbles said.
The two were able to spend some time visiting local nursing homes this weekend and spreading more smiles.
